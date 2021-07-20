KickToken [new] (KICK) Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, KickToken [new] has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. KickToken [new] has a total market capitalization of $15.72 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken [new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00753408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About KickToken [new]

KICK is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,496,989,389 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

