Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 2.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $140.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

