Kin (KIN) Market Cap Hits $64.19 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. Kin has a market cap of $64.19 million and $450,584.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00099212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00139404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

