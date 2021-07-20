King DAG (KDAG) Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. King DAG has a market cap of $15.01 million and $1,179.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012483 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00753359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

