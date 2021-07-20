Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.71. 3,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,482,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 252.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.