Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KL shares. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,075,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,302,000 after purchasing an additional 95,787 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,488 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,444,000 after purchasing an additional 257,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $118,895,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,216 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

