KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.89. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $201,787,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $81,836,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.56. 2,527,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,573. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

