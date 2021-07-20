Klaytn (KLAY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $103.70 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $103.70 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00036923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00095770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00138235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,616.43 or 0.99390709 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00342399 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,624,926,630 coins and its circulating supply is 2,487,655,293 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.