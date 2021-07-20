Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLPEF shares. Societe Generale lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC downgraded Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

