Klimatas Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $8,072.00 and $231.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klimatas has traded down 65.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

