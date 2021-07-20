KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KNYJY traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNYJY shares. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

