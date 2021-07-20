Konomi Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $953,966.00 (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. Konomi Network has a market cap of $4.98 million and $953,966.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012186 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00740895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,572,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

