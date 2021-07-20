KraneShares Bloomberg Barclays China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Shares Down 0.3%

KraneShares Bloomberg Barclays China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.83 and last traded at $34.83. 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bloomberg Barclays China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bloomberg Barclays China Bond Inclusion Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.