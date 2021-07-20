KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading Down 0.3%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 30,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 35,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 1.17% of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

