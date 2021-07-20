KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Shares Down 1.8%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.07. 720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.