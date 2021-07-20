KS Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:KSBI) Declares Dividend of $0.64

KS Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:KSBI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from KS Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.48.

KS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Get KS Bancorp alerts:

About KS Bancorp

KS Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for KS Bank, Inc that provides a range of community banking services to consumers and businesses. The company offers personal deposit accounts, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products, including auto, boat and marine, recreational, deposit/investment secured, debt consolidation, home purchase, home refinance, construction/permanent, and home equity loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and credit cards.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for KS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.