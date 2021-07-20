Kusama Price Hits $146.83 on Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $129.49 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $146.83 or 0.00494618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00036376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00095377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00136229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,797.35 or 1.00376466 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

