Kush Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $87.00 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Kush Finance has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $164,228.59 and approximately $87.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00141136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,803.92 or 1.00064630 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,130 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

