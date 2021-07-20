Kuverit (KUV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 69.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Kuverit has a market cap of $556,331.20 and approximately $18.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012710 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.74 or 0.00755640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,407,769,781 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

