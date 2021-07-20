L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Major Shareholder Leslie H. Wexner Sells 23,001,096 Shares

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LB traded up $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.46. 6,025,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $77.87.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,767,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,797,000 after buying an additional 209,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,892,000 after buying an additional 193,163 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 687.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after buying an additional 2,689,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth about $187,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.