LABS Group Achieves Market Cap of $3.55 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $497,654.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00141136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,803.92 or 1.00064630 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

