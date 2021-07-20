Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Paul Jr. Hodge Sells 2,500 Shares

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Jr. Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $108,780.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $119,385.00.

LSF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. 26,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

