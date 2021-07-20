Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Leuthold Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 2.5% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5,157.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,089,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $8,762,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

LRCX stock traded up $16.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $608.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,397. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.38 per share, for a total transaction of $147,316.50. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

