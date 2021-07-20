Lambda Market Cap Reaches $13.51 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $13.51 million and $2.63 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012264 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.14 or 0.00748592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,565,856 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

