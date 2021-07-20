Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

