Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.470 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. 112,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,705. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

