Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) rose 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.18 and last traded at $60.18. Approximately 17,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 849,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPI. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $926.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

