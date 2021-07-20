Lawrence Page Sells 13,689 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,689 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,264.31, for a total transaction of $30,996,139.59.

QTWO stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $99.90. 267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,220. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.97 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.29.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.