Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
LMPMY stock remained flat at $$8.21 on Tuesday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80.
Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
