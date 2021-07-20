Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading 3.7% Higher

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.81 and last traded at $45.50. 1,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 288,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -32.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.