Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 260.0 days.

LGRVF stock remained flat at $$107.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.19. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.95.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legrand will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LGRVF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

