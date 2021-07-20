Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,978,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEN traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,994. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.13. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.