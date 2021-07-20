Lethean Trading Down 7.4% This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Lethean has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $905,122.28 and approximately $652.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,766.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.33 or 0.06014641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.64 or 0.01349303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00364956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00131911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.29 or 0.00629204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.00385775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.00292041 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.