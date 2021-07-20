Leuthold Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1,244.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.07% of Unum Group worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after buying an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unum Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,515 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 44,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

