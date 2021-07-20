Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 217.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1,605.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 96,484 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,864. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

