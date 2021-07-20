Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of GPK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.44. 40,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.98. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.