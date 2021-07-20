Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 482,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,162,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 950,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $290,044,000 after acquiring an additional 207,642 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 32,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.66. 179,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.78. The company has a market cap of $346.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

