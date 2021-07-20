Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 755.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $83,016,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,520.50.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $42.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,533.77. 27,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,411.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,586.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.