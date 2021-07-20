Leuthold Group LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Anthem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after buying an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,207,000 after buying an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.95.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem stock traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.46. The stock had a trading volume of 73,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,096. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.68. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.