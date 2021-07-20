Leuthold Group LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe stock traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $608.42. 29,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,258. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $611.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $543.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,133,658. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

