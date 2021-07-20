Leuthold Group LLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 478.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $32.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.31. The company had a trading volume of 174,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $221.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

