Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,951,000 after acquiring an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $9.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.46. 146,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $35,488,018. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

