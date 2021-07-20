Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

LKQ traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

