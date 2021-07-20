Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $506,839,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.47.

Shares of REGN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $585.67. The company had a trading volume of 15,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,315,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,612 shares of company stock worth $48,356,412. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

