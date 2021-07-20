Leuthold Group LLC Sells 4,927 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 640,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $39,907,000.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,233. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

