Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 3.13. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,113,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,206,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,425.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

