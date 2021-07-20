Lightning Bitcoin Price Down 59.6% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $3,547.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 59.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00366041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.