Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Update

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after buying an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.26. Linde has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Analysts predict that Linde will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

