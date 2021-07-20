Linear Hits Market Capitalization of $93.94 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $93.94 million and $12.65 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012338 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.57 or 0.00753645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,756,244,011 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

