Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.55

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Lion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $778.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

